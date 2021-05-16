Allentown, Pa. - DiversityInc, which is dedicated to showing the benefits of diversity, has listed PPL Corporation on its Top 50 Companies for workplace diversity and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for 2021.

The list has been published each year since 2001 to highlight exemplary companies across the U.S.

“We believe that a diverse workforce and inclusive workplace are vital to our ability to deliver on our commitments to customers and the communities we serve,” said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

“By fostering a culture of understanding that is rich with diverse perspectives and backgrounds, we empower our employees to fuel the innovation that is shaping the energy future.”

The rankings are determined based on survey responses that detail the makeup of each company's workforce, talent programs, leadership accountability, workplace practices, philanthropy, and supplier diversity. There is an overall Top 50 list as well as specialty lists in various categories.

This honor is reflective of the efforts across PPL’s U.S. operations and is a nod to the company’s focus on creating an inclusive workplace, supporting the diverse communities it serves, and developing strong relationships with diverse suppliers.

These efforts include:

Adopting a companywide DEI strategy committed to developing the workforce, maintaining an inclusive culture, supporting communities and customers, and doing business with diverse suppliers

Aligning DEI initiatives with the corporate strategy

Directing the PPL Foundation to racial justice and equity initiatives

Engaging with employees through resource groups that promote professional development and cultural awareness

“Diversity and inclusion are part of PPL’s core values,” said Kristine Maciolek Small, director of diversity, inclusion and talent management at PPL.

“A desire to do more and be better is the driving force behind our efforts to build an inclusive culture. We’re honored to be recognized by DiversityInc and will continue to use these opportunities to learn and drive improvements across PPL.”