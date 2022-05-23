Allentown, Pa. — PPL Electric Utilities has added another 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award to its award portfolio, after receiving the honor last year through a partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

To be considered for the award, ENERGY STAR partners must perform at a superior level of energy management, demonstrate best practices, prove organization-wide energy savings, and participate actively and communicate the benefits of energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program.

In 2021, PPL Electric's residential energy efficiency programs facilitated customer savings of more than 23,500 megawatt-hours—equivalent to the energy used by more than 2,098 homes.

“We’re proud to partner with ENERGY STAR and accept this honor for the second year in a row,” said PPL Electric Utilities Vice President of Customer Services Lisa Norden. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to helping customers save energy. Through this partnership, we’ve been able to help our customers make smarter energy choices every day, and those choices benefit the environment as well.”

ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

For more information on PPL Electric’s energy efficiency programs, visit pplelectric.com/savings.

