Allentown, Pa. -- On Monday, PPL Corporation announced that it is starting the formal process of selling its United Kingdom business in order to focus purely on United States utilities. The decision comes after a comprehensive review by PPL's Board of Directors that analyzed the company's growth opportunities.

"We believe there is an opportunity to unlock significant value for PPL shareowners through the sale of Western Power Distribution (WPD) and the strategic repositioning of PPL's portfolio to be fully U.S.-based," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

"WPD is a very strong business that continues to perform exceptionally well as the premier distribution network operator (DNO) group in the U.K., but we believe it continues to be undervalued by the market as part of PPL. We believe that greater value can be achieved for PPL shareowners through a sale of the U.K. business and use of proceeds that would be focused on strengthening PPL's balance sheet and enhancing the company's long-term earnings growth, which could include supporting strategic growth opportunities in the U.S. and returning capital to shareowners.

"Ultimately, we believe the divestment of WPD will simplify PPL's business mix, provide the company greater financial flexibility and create a sharpened focus on building tomorrow's energy infrastructure and advancing a cleaner energy future in the U.S.," said Sorgi.

The company expects to evaluate several offers for the purchase of WPD, including all cash or a combination of cash and U.S. utility assets.

WPD consists of four distribution network operators in the United Kingdom that have excellent track records, earning more performance incentive revenues under U.K. regulation than every other DNO group in the U.K. WPD serves approximately 8 million customers in England and Wales.

PPL Corp is optimistic about the sale of WPD. The U.K. branch is expected to be critical to support a transition to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, which is expected to create tremendous investment opportunities and regulated asset value growth.

In addition, PPL pointed out that a prompt sale will provide the new owner a chance to influence WPD's business plans for RIIO-ED2, the next U.K. price control period for electric distribution companies. The plans are expected to be filed with the regulator Ofgem in mid-2021; the control period will then last from April 2023 to March 2028.

JP Morgan Securities LLC is acting as PPL's financial advisor throughout the sale process and intends to announce a transaction during the first half of 2021. The company does not, however, plan to provide updates on the progress of the process until a definite agreement is signed or a disclosure seems necessary.