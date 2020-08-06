Wellsboro, Pa. -- Kathy Siegrist, known as the "pound cake lady," will be bringing eight of her 17 pound cake flavors to the Wellsboro Growers Market this Thursday, Aug. 6. "I will be offering classic butter, fresh peach, blueberry, blueberry-cranberry, orange-cardamom, lemon glaze, pecan streusel swirl and serious chocolate loaf pound cakes," she said.
Her other pound cakes are almond, blueberry-cherry, cherry-cherry, chocolate stout, coconut, crumb and get it, lemon-blueberry, pineapple and triple berry.
"I bake a lot of different things but pound cakes are my forte. They are easy to care for. You don't need to refrigerate them and can freeze them if you want to have some on hand," explained Siegrist.
Her classic butter pound cake is her mother’s original recipe. “I make all of my pound cakes with Land O'Lakes butter. It’s the best,” she said.
Pound cakes were made in Northern Europe in the early 18th century, according to Siegrist. Each one weighed four pounds and was made of a pound of each of four ingredients: butter, flour, sugar and eggs. “I can't tell you how much any of my pound cakes weigh because I sold out at the July 30 market," she said.
Siegrist found Wellsboro by accident in 2009. “We moved from Sussex County, New Jersey to the Wellsboro area the same year I went to work at the senior center," she said. "We dropped off our daughter Valerie at her college in Allentown and stopped in Wellsboro on the way to taking Molly to her college in Erie."
"I started my baking business Bakery 303 four years ago in 2016. That's when I became a licensed baker," Siegrist said. "I was working part-time as the Wellsboro Senior Center manager and Shirley Alexander of Copp Hollow Bakery was a volunteer.
"We baked and cooked together for fundraisers for the center. She [Shirley] told me about being a vendor at the Wellsboro Growers Market, encouraged me to consider starting my own bakery in my own kitchen at home and how to do it," explained Siegrist.
"I enjoy coming up with new and improved flavors. Baking is a creative outlet for me and fun for my husband because he's the lucky guy who gets to be my taste tester. My daughter Molly trained as a pastry chef. She teaches now but is the one I turn to when I am working on a new recipe. She suggested what to add to my peach pound cake to strengthen the taste."
On the back of her business cards, Siegrist explains how the name Bakery 303 honors her mother who inspired her love of baking. Her mother died of cancer when Siegrist was just 23 years old. “One night I prayed asking my mom to give me a sign that she could hear me. I awoke at 3:03 and on the digital clock, 3:03 spells mom. Since then my mom has sent me lots of 303 messages.”
Try out Kathy's Pound Cakes this Thursday at the Wellsboro Farmer's market.
The market is open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through October 8 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, weather permitting. Customers at the market are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.