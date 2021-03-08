A popular Facebook page out of Northumbland County has reportedly been hacked, according to the site's owner.

Ho Bott News, described by owner Anthony Procopio as "a one person news network that posts scanner calls and streams first responder events," has grown in the past year to more than 35,000 followers. Ho Bott sometimes collaborates with NorthcentralPa.com and shares many of the news website's stories.

Readers of the popular news page also send news, photos, and information for Ho Bott to share with his wide audience.

Procopio, a Northumberland County resident, reported that his personal account could no longer post to his business page and he received a message that his page had violated Facebook rules. However he was informed of posts being made to the page.

"I knew something was up right away," he said.

Fans of the page should be aware that any recent posts have not been legitimate, and to avoid sharing or opening any links from the page.

Facebook offers this information if you think your account has been hacked.