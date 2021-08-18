Williamsport, Pa. -- Working toward the goal of economic recovery and growth for all Pennsylvania businesses, Reps. Joe Hamm (R-Lycoming/Union) and Jeff Wheeland (R-Lycoming) co-hosted a panel of educational, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and business leaders before the House Majority Policy Committee in Lycoming County this week to address the issues facing Pennsylvania businesses today.

“Pennsylvania businesses are hurting and we heard, directly from them, three common points,” said Hamm.

Testimony from several panelists suggested the biggest issue facing businesses is a shortage of workers, and that excessive unemployment compensation programs and a gap in education and training are significant contributors to that issue.

Held at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, the committee heard testimony from:

Shannon Munro, vice president for workforce development for the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Dave Lanzer, director of operations for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Evan Neely, continuous improvement manager for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Shannon Massey, senior vice president for Lycoming Engines.

Jason Fink, president and CEO for the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce.

“While there are certainly a variety of factors that are impacting our current situation, expanded unemployment compensation and continued stimulus payments are undoubtedly playing a role,” said Lanzer. “We encourage our state government officials to pursue unemployment policies that support short-term unemployment financial needs, while providing more robust programs that truly encourage and incentivize job seeking and a quicker transition back into full-time employment.”

“Employers hold the key to growing Pennsylvania’s economy, and we – education, economic development, government – must do our part to support them in the most fitting ways,” said Munro. “Whether a high school student chooses the path of a degree or certificate or goes straight to work, they cannot escape the need to learn continuously throughout their career. It is more important than ever to invest in education and training that aligns with the needs of employers.”

Rep. Hamm said regulations and red tape from Harrisburg are strangling Pa. business owners, making it much harder for them to operate in the Commonwealth. "The continued government handouts paying 42% of Pennsylvanians more to stay home than to go to work continue to hinder our businesses," he continued.

"Those first two [points] can be solved by government getting out of the way of the free market. Lastly, the need for a workforce that is trained and ready to meet industry needs has never been more important,” Hamm said.

“While pandemic restrictions have long been lifted in Pennsylvania, it cannot be denied that the business climate has changed in the Commonwealth. Be it hiring, retention, or general business practices, nothing is as it was two years ago,” said Wheeland. “These hearings are a great opportunity for us to see, firsthand, the challenges our businesses are facing as we work to move forward.”

Startup Day Across America

“On Startup Day Across America, we celebrate new business ventures who are innovating and creating, solving problems, and bringing new products and services to big cities and small towns throughout our nation," said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in a press release issued on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Around the country, Startup Day Across America was launched to create a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with their lawmakers. According to National Day Calendar, the day, called Congressional Startup Day, was originally designed for startups to express concerns.

Every small business owner aims for a flourishing business. Sometimes the struggles they face require a change in policy, a sentiment similar to those of Hamm and Wheeland.

Guzman said the SBA, which offers information on creating business plans, launching a new business, managing, and growing businesses, continues to work to remove barriers to job creation, overcome opportunity gaps, and push the American economy forward.

“American ingenuity knows no bounds, and the resilience and resourcefulness of entrepreneurs across our country during the last year and a half are testament to that fact," she continued. "But big thinkers and hard workers still need support for their plans to grow and thrive, and the Small Business Administration is proud to be a go-to resource helping to connect startups to the capital and community backing they need, no matter their demographic or zip code."

“Just as our nation’s entrepreneurs have pivoted and adapted to meet today’s challenges, we’re pivoting and adapting to meet them where they are and help them prepare and build for the future,” Guzman said.