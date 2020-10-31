For many adults, the days of playing with Play-Doh were long gone...until now! The Play-Doh Store recently put their latest line of dough on the market, and it's adult friendly.

Aptly called "Play-Doh for Grown Ups," the new product has already sold out on Amazon.

The days of secretly playing with your children's smelly Play-Doh late at night while you try to rekindle long-lost feelings of youth are over.

Play-Doh for Grown Ups features an aromatic range of smells all adults can relate to, including Overpriced Latte (coffee); Mom Jeans (clean denim); Grill King (smoked meats); Dad Sneakers (rubber); Spa Day (floral); and Lord of the Lawn (fresh cut grass).

Change is nothing new in the world of Play-Doh.

Before it was a favorite family toy, Play-Doh was originally created to be a wall paper cleaner in the 1930's, according to HuffPost. It did not become a childhood staple until 20 years later.

If the craziness of 2020 has you wishing for simpler times, a jar of Play-Doh for Adults might be just what you need.