Williamsport, Pa. — Tips on taking a good selfie:

1. Make sure you have good lighting

2. Work the best angles

3. Use interesting backgrounds

4. Go to the Selfie Lounge in Williamsport!

Selfie museums have popped up all over the country, mostly in larger metropolitan areas. Great for influencers or anyone who wants to have a little selfie fun, they are essentially mini art museums where original backgrounds, lighting, and sometimes props are available for a fee.

Whether you're getting serious on Instagram, or just want to take some fun photos, you can be creative, professional, or silly all in one place.

Seeing the success of Selfie Museums across the country led Rebecca Barry to build The Selfie Lounge in Williamsport. Located at 1307 Park Avenue in the Pajama Factory, the Selfie Lounge offers a variety of selfie cubicle installations with backgrounds to suit any selfie-taker's needs.

"This is a fun, relaxed atmosphere where people—maybe groups of friends, or couples, or even a bachelorette party or work group—can come have a little fun," said Barry. The lounge offers lighting, selfie sticks, remote timers, and more.

The Selfie Lounge opened Saturday, Sept. 24 and will be open Monday through Friday from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m., and Sunday 12-5 p.m. by appointment.

They'll be celebrating their official Grand Opening October 8, but on Oct. 6, I Heart Radio's Extreme Kitchen Makeover team will be on site for people to sign up for the kitchen makeover contest and get a glimpse of the Selfie Lounge.

Entrance to the Selfie Lounge is by hourly rate: Customers pay a flat fee of $20 an hour to bounce in and out of the themed Instagrammable installations, from seasonal to futuristic, soft and sweet to sporty.

No food or drink, the lounge is for photos only.

Book ahead online or walk in, bring your phone, favorite props, powder your nose, and click away!

NCPA staff had a chance to test out the installations before they opened. While we generally prefer to be on the other side of social media, we had some fun with the different backgrounds. Enjoy our mini gallery, and then we'll get back to being behind the camera!

