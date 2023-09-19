Montoursville, Pa. — Hello friends! We are back for another sale! This sale will be held at 1007 Arthur Rd. in Montoursville, Sept. 22 & 23.

While we just finished the big sale at Grampian Boulevard, we have this one starting on a Friday with half price going for half the day on Saturday. We will be running the sale on September 22 & 23, with our hours on Friday being from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday we will only be open from 9 a.m. until noon.

There is plenty of parking in the neighborhood, but we ask that you respect neighbors by not blocking their driveways! This sale is in a smaller home, so we will be opening early once we see only a few people in line. This could be as early as 8:30 a.m. This home has something for everyone.

Directions to the sale: To get to the sale it is best to travel on I-180 East from Williamsport. Take Fairview Rd from the redlight at I-180 at Walmart at Rt. 87 intersection. Go straight at that traffic light after exiting I-180 East and you will be on Fairview Rd. Proceed on Fairview Rd. about 1/10th of mile to Walnut St. Turn right on Walnut St. for 4/10th of a mile and then turn left Arthur Rd. Proceed 1/10th of mile and you will arrive at the residence.

For other directions please consult your GPS on your phone or in your vehicle. Because we cannot keep many of our green signs up in the Boro, we ask that you please remember the address or print out the directions to get you there!

What you'll find at the sale

In Glassware we have Corningware Garden Harvest nesting casserole set, Corningware Cornflower Casserole dishes, Corningware Daisy Casserole dish with lid, Cast Iron Porcelain coated lasagna pan with serving rack, Heavy Aluminum Roaster, Pyrex Pie Pans, Pyrex Glass Measuring Cups, KitchenAid White stand mixer with bowls and attachments just in time for Christmas cookie season, Vintage Drink Serving dispenser Crock with spout , Glass covered Cheese Serving Board, Several pieces of Beautiful Vintage Cronin Blue Tulip serving pieces and pitcher, Really nice set of Canonsburg Pink Wild Clover pattern China Set, smaller set of Sheffield Sunshine dessert plates and cups, American Fostoria Serving Bowl, Milk Glass Punch Bowl Set, Ohio Buckeye Water Pitcher,

In household kitchen and dining we have a Foley Food Mill, Copper Molds, Biscuit and muffin tins, Silverware Flatware, Kitchen Utensils, Keurig Coffee Maker, Toaster,

In Lighting and small appliances, we have a Hand Painted Floral Lamp, Brass Floor Lamp, Small Wet/Dry auot vacuum in the original box, very nice smaller Glass/Brass Bedroom Lamps, Pewter brushed finish pair of table lamps, and other lamps and lighting.

In electronics we have a Samsung 55” series 6000 smart TV with 4 HDMI inputs, a 24” LCD Flat Panel TV, and a 17” Flat Panel TV,

In furniture we have Two Queen Size Beds being sold with frame sets complete, Maple Finish Corner hutch with 2 door storage and 4 shelves, Maple Finish 42” round dining table with leaf and 6 maple chairs, Smaller Footprint Maple Hutch, 2 drawer File Cabinet, Vintage Entertainment Stand with Record Storage, A very nice sofa with matching chair and ottoman in a neutral grey color, Small Knee Hole Desk with Embroidered Chair. A gorgeous mahogany Parlor style rocking chair with Dusty Rose with Tufted Back, Large Bookcase, small drop leaf mahogany table with Duncan Phyfe style legs and brass claws.

Collectibles include: A vintage Polaroid camera, vintage Kodak Instamatic Movie Camera, vintage watercolor signed prints from England, Amazon Basics Paper Shredder, 2 Yard Sticks (one from Johnnie’s News and another from Sky Bros County Jamboree from 1983, Ironing Board, Vintage Painted Childs Play Hoosier Cabinet, Vintage Gilded Frame Oval Photo of man in chair, Gilded Frame round mirror, Seth Thomas Metronome, Sterling Salt Shakers, Sterling weighted Towle Candlestick holders with Glass Hurricane Globes, Vintage Metal Blue/Gray Electric Wards Desk Fan, Vintage Gordon Grant Print of Old Ironsides, Cells from Walt Disney for Aladdin, Pinocchio, Snow White, and Pocohantas, Original New York Times newspaper preserved in presentation folio with a COA dated March 16, 1931, Daisy 2003 air BB Pistol with BB’s, Vintage Black and Polychrome Japanese Vase, Daisy BB Rifle, William Rogers Silverplate Set with case, Paper Doll collection and Elizabeth Taylor 2 statuette Dolls and Clothes Book, Grablick’s Dairy Pittston Milk Bottle, R. Neville Dairy Williamsport Milk Bottle, a really nice Frank A. Stallman “Stallmans” Steamer style Dresser trunk with drawers and mirror that you have to see to appreciate!

Box Lots, Some Linens, pillows, wooden Clothing drying rack, Knitted doilies, costume jewelry for wear and other jewelry for crafts.

Books include a United Methodist Hymnal, Bible in wooden case, Antique Illustrated Golden Thoughts on Mother, Home and Heaven, and other books.

We also have a Samick Piano (Using German Scale) with Bench

Small Cosco step ladder with more tools outside!

Outside we have a Charbroil Gas Grill, Kobalt Hard Rubber Tire wheel Barrel, two aluminum folding and collapsible tables, 5 piece outdoor wicker set being sold “as is”, vintage Western Flyer Bicycle, Rakes, Shovels and other garden tools, about 20ft of heater hose, we also have a nice set of 9 stacking and padded black chairs, several long storage totes, Galvanized Bucket, Several Bird Feeders, a Full Size Maple Bedframe with Wooden side rails and slats (all you need is the mattress and box spring), Snap together 4 tier shelf system, a very nice grilling tool set in its own case, and a small/medium size dog carrier/crate!

In other tools we do have a nice newer Black and Decker Sander (like new) and a Craftsman small portable Air Compressor that is like new, Hammers, screw drivers, and much more. We also have yard and house cleaning chemicals, fertilizers, and weed care items.

We are also planning on bringing in a few more items to spice things up.

Click here for a full gallery of items for sale at 1007 Arthur Rd, Montoursville.

We will be holding another sale the following week up 87 near Farragut so please follow our website, Facebook Page or sign up for emails to never miss a sale! Hope to see you there and at this sale too!

