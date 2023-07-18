Warrensville, Pa. — Our next sale is here and it is being held in Warrensville, Pa.

We will be just off 973 East after going through Warrensville and heading out to the Slabtown Bridge. This sale will be held at 1172 Yeagle Rd, Montoursville, PA 17754 (Use this address for GPS). This road is almost to the top of the hill as you are heading out of Warrensville and heading towards the Slabtown bridge and the State Pheasant Farm. Yeagle Road is the road that runs along Oak Lawn and Christian Hill Cemetery. The home is approximately 3 homes past the cemetery on the left-hand side of the road.

To begin with, this sale will be held for three days because of the amount of items we have available for you to purchase. We will be open Thursday, July 20 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, July 21 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m.- Noon.

This home is packed with quality items which you will be able to view throughout the home. We also have our box lots and a few items down in a shed out back. We will be having a person to help with parking off of Hoffman Road so that you can easily visit both the home and the shed and picnic pavilion for box lots and some great rough cut wood for sale. The home has three floors for shopping with an extensive collection of tools and equipment available for sale down in the basement. There are hunting and fishing accessories, rods and reels and tackle boxes in the basement.

In furniture, we do have a nice Oak Chest of Drawers from Jamestown Sterling featuring porcelain knobs. We also have an Ashley Lift Chair that is capable of supporting 300lbs. In the living room, we have a nice modern style entertainment stand which can house a TV up to 42” and we also have a very nice green plaid sofa. In the one bedroom we have a full size bed that is part of a midcentury modern set. We are selling the pieces separately. In the other bedroom we have a single bed. Downstairs in the family dining area we have a nice maple laminate table and a pine hutch. There are two vintage rocker recliners in an orange/red color and a nice gun cabinet for sale upstairs along with a fold away cot. We also have a unique Bear Shaped Pine Bench and another blue painted traditional vintage bench,

In appliances, we still have an electric dryer for purchase. It is a 6.5 Cu Ft Amana Electric dryer manufactured in 2014. There are several Flat Panel TV’s, a Polk and Vizio Sound Bar, Small AM/FM Cassette boombox radio, Eden Pure Heater, Vita Mix Blender, Coffee Pots including an older Maxwell House 30 Cup Maker, Crock Pots, Kitchen Aid Mixer. Rival Roaster Oven, Toaster, Electric skillet, and no sale would be complete without the George Foreman Lean Fat Grilling Machine. There is a dorm style refrigerator,

In collectibles, we have oil lamps, milk jugs, Cutco Knives, Cutco Scissors, and a Cutco Hunting Knife, Milk Jugs, Records, Some Princess House pieces, old board games including Parcheesi and Scrabble, a gorgeous Howard Miller Oak Wall Clock, Vintage Cast Iron Tractors, Universal Food Grinder, Pyrex Dishes, Corning Cornflower, Glass Insulators, Some Costume Jewelry, Foley Food Mill, cookbooks, DVD’s, CD’s and VHS Movies, Old Hall Poppy pattern china including some vintage tin’s, two Continental Trailway Bus models, and an extensive collection of Avon Cape Cod at this sale!

Out in the shed in the back we have several outdoor hand tools like shovels and rakes, we also have lots of 1” lumber that is rough cut in widths from 6” to 14” and lengths from 6 feet to 12 feet. There is also an extensive collection of pine pieces which are rough cut off falls measuring 3’ x 1-1/2”. We also have a few pieces of oak and a huge plank for sale. There are two mountain bikes (one is a Diamond Back Sorrent) for sale along with a vintage Bob Sled and Winter Toboggan. In power equipment, we have a power washer with Tecumseh motor, a pair of Craftsman Push Mowers which only have the motors attached (being sold for parts), and a Toro 22” brush hog. In ladders we have a really nice Werner adjustable multi-position ladder and an 8’ wooden step ladder. In antique and vintage farm equipment there is a David Bradley walk behind tractor being sold for parts (no Engine). There are also several outdoor chairs (mostly web furniture).

In holiday décor, we have a fully decorated smaller 3’ Christmas Tree,

Sewing supplies including threads, hem marker, Macrame cord, lots of yarn, sewing patterns, Crochet Thread,

Some luggage pieces, Life Jackets and hunting backpack, Shelves, bins, organizer drawers, file cabinet,

In household, we do have some cleaning supplies, canning jars, stainless steel nesting bowls, Tupperware, Corelle Corning Ware, Kitchen Utensils and steak knife set, Coffee Pump Displenser, Pyrex Carry Tote with Warming pad,

In Geriatric care, we have a walker, Shower Chair, Disposable Adult Diapers and more.

In tools we have some very nice equipment for any woodworker or mechanic. We have a number of MAC Sockets as well as a few Snap-on tools and we have lot of craftsman and other quality tools as well which you can put in a MAC Tool Storage Chest. In equipment, we have a nice larger floor model air compressor from Craftsman. We also have a 20V Li-Ion Craftsman Blower and weedwacker combination. There is several pieces of Milwaukee 20V Li-Ion tools including an impact drill, regular drill, and reciprocating saw. There is a Dewalt 13” planer as well as extra cutting knives for this unit. We also have a craftsman 12 Speed Drill Press, Grizzly Oscillating Spindle Sander, Dewalt Compound Miter Saw, Grizzly Dust Collector, In power hand tools, we have a Dewalt Impact Drill, Dewalt Angle grinder, Dewalt Jig Saw, Roto Zip, Skil Saw, several electric chain saws, Makita Hand Planer, Craftsman table bench grinder, to name a few. We also have several vises at the home. There is a really nice old blacksmith’s Anvil in the basement too. We have router bit sets, a router and router stand, levels, screwdrivers, wrench sets, vise grips, clamps, hammers and mallets of all sizes and so much more! There is also a Dayton 70K BTU Kero Torpedo Heater, Oh Yeah, we forgot to mention we have a bunch of Pneumatic Power tools too!

In the yard we also have a number of things. There is an old cast iron kettle complete with the wrought iron base being used as a planter, adirondak chair perfect for a few repairs, and Porch Swing(the picnic table photographed is sold.

We have lots more that was not listed and plenty of box lots too. Be sure to stop down at the picnic pavilion and shed to check out the great items down there! Hope to see you at this great sale!

