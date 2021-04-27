Perfect-2-perfect is in the Faxon Area of Loyalsock. The estate sale, which is actually two home contents in one, will be held at 1423 Elliot Street. It will be on Thursday Apr 29 and Friday Apr 30th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and Saturday only if needed. The home is filled with contents from two estates that are pet-free and smoke-free homes. One look at these quality items and you will definitely want to attend.

First, some of the furniture is unique. There is a blue speckled painted Maple dresser with mirror, chest, and night stand. These are absolutely beautiful and will be only sold at the sale. In this sale there is also a full-size bed that can also be a queen size with the Cherry headboard and frame set. This bed is not complete, but is only the headboard and frameset. We also have a beautiful selection of White Floral upholstered furniture. The two upholstered chairs are for sale very reasonable because they do have some staining. However, there is a full size sleeper sofa with white floral patterns which appears to be very clean. We also have a white sofa in the Living Room. For the clock collector, we also have a Colonial grandfather clock that does need cleaned, The clock runs for about 15-18 minutes and then stops. The Westminster Chimes are working on the hour, but they should be working every 15 minutes. We figure the cleaning should help with that too. We have a country white table with three chairs that is perfect for any apartment or small kitchen. There is also a very reasonably priced table with chrome and vinyl chairs down in the basement perfect for someone just starting out or for a cabin or for the vintage look in your dining room. In the TV Room, we have a beautiful La-Z-Boy burgundy floral loveseat with matching swivel rocker, TV trays with stand. Cherry lighted display curio. Formal Dining Table with Chairs and an oak glider rocker. Downstairs, we have a worktable, vintage country white picnic table, end tables, other dressers, and more!

We have linens including bed covers, doilies, new twin quilt set, towels, bedspreads, afghans, and more in linens, flowers, floral arrangements, cookware, vintage sunbeam mixer, a huge set of Pfalzgraff Tea Rose dinnerware, Oneida Gold Community flatware set, pair of Mariposa Italian Hurricane and Williamsburg Colonial Candlestick brass Candlestick holders. Fenton Gone with the Wind Floral Lamp

We have lots of Christmas items and other holiday décor down in the basement of the home. Snowmen, Santa figures, garland, fall decorations, easter, Cherished Teddies, lots of plush bears that are just adorable, and much more, pair of Mariposa Italian Hurricane and Williamsburg Colonial Candlestick brass Candlestick holders. Fenton Gone with the Wind Floral Lamp.

Ladies clothing in size medium to large.

There is a large selection of Music CD’s, Dvd’s, and VHS Tapes, Shortwave Radio, Vintage AM radio, VHS/DVD player, VHS Player/Recorders, Microwave Carts,

Hand tools including a new in box 12AMP electric blower/vacuum, Rotozip, screwdrivers, and much more. Of course, our garage is also loaded with box lots!