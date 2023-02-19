Washington, D.C. — Starbucks is recalling bottles of its vanilla frapuccino chilled coffee drinks because they may be contaminated with glass, officials say.

The Food and Drug Administration announced PepsiCo., which makes the Starbucks drinks, is voluntarily recalling more than 300,000 cases of the drink, which have been distributed nationwide. The bottles listed expiration dates are: MAR 08 23, MAY 29 23, JUN 04 23, JUN 10 23, according to the FDA.

In a statement to CNN, PepsiCo. says consumers who are concerned about the recall can contact the company.

“The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised,” the statement continued. “If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.”

For more information, visit the FDA's website.

