Harrisburg, Pa. – Remember when people took to social media and accused Apple of using updates to slow down old devices in an attempt to get customers to buy newer versions? There's been an update.

On Nov. 18, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a settlement of $3 million regarding battery failures and unexpected shutdowns of iPhone devices.

The company was accused of secretly throttling iPhone speeds in 2017 to compensate for defective batteries.

The lawsuit claims that Apple knew that battery defects were leading to unexpected phone shutdowns and released a software update in January 2017 that reduced the phones' performance to avoid having to deal with the battery defects.

“Apple knew some of its iPhones had battery issues and instead of disclosing the problem to consumers, it chose to slow down the performance of the devices,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “I called on Apple to make it right and provide transparency to Pennsylvania consumers. This settlement will deliver more accurate information to those who buy and depend on Apple products.”

On court approval, the $3 million will go to the Office of Attorney General as reimbursement for the investigation and to investigate in future public protection and education initiatives. Apple has also agreed to provide truthful information to customers about battery health, performance, and power management by acknowledging the information on its website, update installation notes, and the iPhone user interface.

In addition to the late 2017 battery replacement program, Apple recently entered into a proposed settlement of class action litigation related to the same conduct. The company has agreed to pay up to $500 million nationwide in consumer restitution, which means that the average consumer could receive up to $25 per claim.

This settlement, in the form of a Consent Petition, is being filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County and requires Court approval.