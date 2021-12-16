Harrisburg -- On December 14, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation hosted an online ceremony to present its annual Innovation Awards, which highlight individual employees' creative ideas for solving road, traffic, work, and safety problems.

Forty-eight PennDOT workers were recognized including one from District 3 (Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties) and three from District 2 (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter Counties).

PennDOT employees are encouraged to submit ideas and ideas for smart work practices online, with about 3,700 ideas submitted over the last 10 years. About a quarter of the ideas have been implemented.

Heather Norton, Assistant County Maintenance Manager from District 3, received an award for her Personal Safety Lights suggestion, which encourages those working on roads at night to use hands-free personal safety lights to increase their visibility to nearby drivers.

In District 2, award winners were Gary Bojalad, District Utility Administrator; John Gaylor, Right of Way Administrator; and Robert Jaconski, P.E., Civil Engineer Manager. The trio saved PennDOT time and money by creating a Utility Process flow chart to help clarify and streamline utility relocation coordination from planning to construction in a series of 29 steps.

“Utility relocations continue to be a major obstacle in getting our transportation projects designed and constructed in a timely manner,” explained District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “The evaluation and improvements to the utility relocation process will allow us to be more efficient with our project delivery activities.”