Harrisburg, Pa. — City and State PA has published its annual roundup of the most influential lobbying firms in Pennsylvania, and Penn Strategies has worked its way to the top 50.

The criteria for qualifying for the list involves helping clients "navigate through the labyrinthine ways of governmental agencies, regulatory practices, political committees, elected officials, and more."

Penn Strategies serves small and mid-sized municipalities, real estate developers, hospitals, colleges, and nonprofits through grant research, writing, and advocacy practice. The firm was recognized by City and State for submitting eight successful DCED RACP grants, totaling over $10 million.

Penn Strategies' professional writing team wrote one of the Commonwealth's largest PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Fund grant applications, securing $2,985,371 for the Tobyhanna Pocono Summit West Project.

In total, the firm helped secure nearly $40 million in grant funds for clients over the past year.

Jason M. Fitzgerald, president and a partner with Penn Strategies, is a close advisor to several elected officials including mayors, county commissioners, state legislators, and congresspeople.

Fitzgerald specializes in community planning, funding solutions, and community branding campaigns. He has assisted in writing and advocating for over 500 million dollars in grant funding for projects on behalf of municipalities, manufacturers, school districts, institutions of higher education, and private developers.

Phillip Trometter is the executive vice president and chief of staff. Formerly an appointee of the Executive Office of the President to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Trometter worked collaboratively with the White House, Congressional staff, and Senior Presidential appointees across the spectrum of federal government agencies

Grant researchers, writers, and administrators Robin Van Auken, Jan Ogurcak, Maggi Ashworth-Jones, Bridget Kane, Carol High, and Alexandra Baker all contribute to the success of Penn Strategies.

