Williamsport, Pa. — The vice president of innovation for a global manufacturing company in Bloomsburg was honored with a distinguished alumni award from Pennsylvania College of Technology recently.

The college presented Sean Stabler with a Distinguished Alumni Award at one of its Spring 2023 Commencement ceremonies, held May 12-13 at the Community Arts Center.

Stabler is vice president of innovation for Sekisui Kydex in Bloomsburg. He earned a Bachelor of Science in plastics & polymer engineering technology from Penn College in 2006 and an Associate of Applied Science in plastics & polymer technology in 2004. He received a master’s degree in material science and engineering from Drexel University and holds a number of certifications and patents. Stabler’s research has been featured in several industry publications.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is presented to those who have made significant contributions in their chosen fields, demonstrated the importance of their education at Penn College or its predecessors, participated in leadership roles within the community, and proven a commitment to their alma mater.

Stabler is an active member of Penn College’s Alumni Tomorrow Makers Program and serves on the college’s Plastics Advisory Committee. He represents Sekisui Kydex at Penn College Career Fairs, recruiting students for internships and hiring graduates.

Additionally, he assists the college in recruiting high school students from the greater Philadelphia area, and he helps professionals in coursework selection to expand their skill sets through the college’s Plastics Innovation & Resource Center.

Stabler actively promotes his alma mater at Sekisui Kydex, a renowned thermoplastics manufacturing LLC owned by Sekisui Chemical Co., a global company delivering a wide range of products and services to enrich people’s lives by providing housing, urban infrastructure, environmental products and high-performance plastics.

Sekisui Kydex offers a scholarship to Penn College students and is a member of its Corporate Tomorrow Makers program and Visionary Society donor level.

Stabler has been employed by Sekisui Kydex for four years. Previously, he worked for Arkema, in King of Prussia, for nearly 13 years, rising to the position of business development team manager for North America. He also worked for West Pharmaceutical Services, in Williamsport, as an injection molding and injection blow molding process technician.

Stabler serves on the board of directors for The Foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce, focusing on better alignment between local school districts and manufacturing organizations. He participates in “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” competitions and volunteers as a judge for the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum’s STEM-related activities, such as the Rube Goldberg Challenge and Science Fairs. He also coaches Little League Baseball.

Stabler resides in Bloomsburg with his wife, Taryn; son, Finn, and daughter, Shay. He is the son of Doug and Judy Stabler, of Montoursville.

For more about alumni activities at Penn College, visit www.pct.edu/alumni.

