Today Peloton announced a voluntary recall on all of its treadmill machines after the death of a child and dozens of injuries reported with their product.

This arrives weeks after discussions with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall will affect roughly 125,000 Peloton machines, and roughly 1,050 other products in the U.S.

In 2020, Peloton’s revenue was $1.8 billion, up from $915 million a year earlier. As a result, Peloton stock shares took a 14% dive.

The company's popularity shot through the roof during the pandemic, but did not sell a treadmill until 2018.

They are now advising consumers who have already purchased the now-recalled products to immediately stop using the equipment, and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedies.

Peloton said they are working on a repair that will be offered to treadmill owners in the coming weeks.

Full statement from Product Safety Commission on Peloton.