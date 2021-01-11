By the small hours of Monday morning, the notorious social media app Parler went completely dark after Amazon terminated its hosting services, The Verge reports.

Apple and Google app stores already banned the app for its unmoderated violent content but Amazon's move marks the proverbial nail in the coffin.

Parler will stay offline unless and until it can find a new host, NPR reports.

According to an email obtained by BuzzFeed News and verified by NPR, the Amazon Web Services Trust and Safety Team told Parler that it violated its terms of service by allowing calls for violence to propagate.

Some of the app's users are accused of using the network to coordinate the attack at the U.S. Capitol building.