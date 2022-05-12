Harrisburg, Pa. -- The state is urging families to invest their savings in the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program for future college education.

Offering a promotion for the month of May as an incentive, the PA Treasury Department is giving away awards to new account openers.

Pennsylvanians who open a new PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan account this May will be automatically entered to win a top award of $5,290 for their account or one of 67 county-specific awards of $529 in account contributions, according to an announcement from Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

Only newly-opened PA 529 GSP accounts are eligible for the promotion. The full list of official rules is available here.

“I’m excited to offer this great incentive to motivate more families to start saving,” Garrity said. “It’s never too early or too late to start saving for your child’s future education. By including 67 county-specific awards, we’re ensuring that the impact is felt all across Pennsylvania. With PA 529, families enjoy big tax benefits while helping their child follow their dreams. Offering these awards will give their savings a big jumpstart.”

529 Day is celebrated on May 29 to highlight the benefits of saving for postsecondary education using a 529 account. The accounts have been available for the last 30 years, and account earnings are based on college tuition inflation rates; a credit saved at today's rates will cover a credit in the future. Families can select tuition levels from community colleges to Ivy League schools.

PA 529 GSP accounts come with tax benefits including state income tax deductions on contributions up to $16,000 per beneficiary per year (or $32,000 for married couples); tax-free growth on federal and state income taxes; tax-free withdrawals for qualified expenses; and gift and inheritance tax benefits. The account assets do not affect Pennsylvania state financial aid eligibility.

PA 529 accounts can be used to pay for tuition, fees, books, equipment and room and board at technical schools, apprenticeship programs, community colleges, and four-year colleges nationwide.

For more information about PA 529 accounts and to start saving today, visit pa529.com, email pa529@patreasury.gov or call 800-440-4000.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.