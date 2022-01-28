Harrisburg, Pa. – Mark Twain famously said, "Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is not enough." If you agree with Mr. Twain, you might want to check out the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's (PLCB) latest lottery.

The PLCB's lottery offers the chance for a lucky resident or licensee in Pennsylvania to purchase 1,208 aged bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon.

The lottery is part of "an effort to more equitably distribute limited-availability, high-demand products to both individual consumers and licensees," according to lottery's description on Fine Wind and Good Spirits.

The lottery line-up of rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles includes:

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95 Proof, $399.99 each - 31 bottles for individual consumers, 10 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof, $149.99 each - 59 bottles for individual consumers, 19 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90 Proof, $249.99 each - 70 bottles for individual consumers, 23 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof, $89.99 each - 211 bottles for individual consumers, 70 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90 Proof, $99.99 each - 537 bottles for individual consumers, 178 bottles for licensees

This year's lineup is missing Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey which the distillery reported is due to a gap in their aged inventory. "This year's Van Winkle lottery features fewer bottles for the 10-, 12- and 15-year-old whiskeys than in previous years due to lower than anticipated barrel yields, per information received from Buffalo Trace Distillery," according to the lottery description.

Registration for the lottery will remain open until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28. Winners will be selected the week of Feb. 7, and all winning and non-winning entries will be notified. Interested individuals can register for the lottery at FWGS.com.