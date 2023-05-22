Harrisburg, Pa. — Beginning today, William Cotter will serve as the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's president charged with overseeing operations of PNA, MANSI Media and the PNA Foundation.

The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association is the nonprofit trade association for print and digital media in Pennsylvania. MANSI Media is the for‐profit subsidiary of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, and the PNA Foundation is a nonprofit that provides training and resources to readers and journalists.

Cotter said he is “thrilled and honored to lead the PNA team to support and promote Pennsylvania NewsMedia organizations through legislative advocacy, expert resources and industrywide training that exceeds our members’ expectations.”

Cotter brings 35 years of advertising and sales leadership experience to PNA. He began his career in advertising in Western Pennsylvania at Pennysaver Publications and Gateway Newspapers and then held many senior leadership roles at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Trib Total Media. He was recently the director of sales at the Bucks County Herald.

Cotter’s passion and enthusiasm for the news media industry and PNA spans decades. He has been a longtime member of the Display Advertising Committee that planned PNA advertising conferences and was a sales leadership trainer for the PNA Foundation for many years.

“The executive committee is excited and knows Bill will take PNA to the next level,” said Fred Scheller, chair of the PNA Board of Directors. “His experience is impressive, and his energy is contagious. Exciting times for PNA.”

Cotter succeeds Brad Simpson, whose tenure at PNA, MANSI Media and PNA Foundation spanned 19 years, the last four of those years as president.

