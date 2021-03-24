Harrisburg, Pa. – If the warmer weather has you craving a fancy fruity cocktail or a sweet spring-worthy Rosé, you're in luck.

The Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores are currently holding a spring sale online and in-stores. The spring sale includes over 3,700 beverages including wines and spirits.

Many of the items are up to 50% off their original prices, making the sale a great time to stock your liquor cabinet for spring and summer.

"The clearance sale includes well-known wine brands such as Shafer, Two Hands, Orin Swift, Fess Parker Winery, Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, Stags’ Leap, Cakebread Cellars and Penfolds, as well as spirits brands like Patrón and Talisker," according to a press release by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. "Many of these products are discounted for the first time."

Online orders totaling more than $99 are eligible to receive free shipping to any Pennsylvania address other than a Fine Wine & Good Spirits. An adult 21 years of age or older must be present at delivery to show a valid ID.

The huge sale comes as the next round of Federal Stimulus checks, which may be a happy coincidence for cocktail enthusiasts and state liquor stores, alike!