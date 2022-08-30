Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home.

One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.

Most of the hemp products produced in the state are CBD extracts for consumption, according to Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture data. Cultivation of the fiber or grain is less common.

Hemp construction uses hemp fiber through a process called decortication: the process of extracting fiber and hurd, the inner woody core, from the hemp plant.

The decorticated hemp is then used to create insulation material called “HempLime”: a combination of hemp hurd, agricultural lime, and sand. "PA Hemp Home" was constructed with "HempLime" insulation, "HempWood" flooring, and Hemlock wood siding.

Don Services is promoting the use of hemp for more than construction purposes. The project is part of a larger endeavor to encourage industrial hemp production nationwide—but with local benefits.

“The bottleneck to opening this market in this country is the lack of processing,” said Lori Daytner, VP of Program Development, DON Services. “In order to build a domestic supply, you have to have decortication.”

Given the lack of U.S. decortication facilities, decorticated hemp for "PA Hemp Home" was imported and installed by Americhanvre, a hemp construction company based out of Allentown, Pa.

There is a market for large-scale hemp production within Pennsylvania, and it would bring jobs, grow farms, and boost local economies in the state, according to Daytner. Decortication requires special equipment and large processing plants.

Pennsylvania can look toward future government investment in hemp construction and the launch of a production hub, said Daytner. The organization is planning for 15,000 acres of production in the state, which breaks down to about 250 family farms that could grow hemp.

Hemp construction has more than economic advantages; it is a sustainable process with health benefits.

The Parsons School of Design at The New School, N.Y. is a leader in hemp materials research. Jonsara Ruth, Associate Professor of Interior Design and Design Director at Healthy Materials Lab, spoke on the lab's current findings.

In general, growing hemp does not require a lot of water; it remediates soil; and it captures carbon from the atmosphere, according to Ruth.

The life cycle of "HempLime" is full-circle: “At the end of its life when it is torn out of a building, it goes back to the soil and nourishes the soil,” said Ruth.

The material is also naturally flame retardant and anti-microbial, which means toxic chemicals are not added to preserve the material.

Most homes are constructed with petrochemicals, which can cause asthma and cancer with long-term exposure, said Ruth. Alternatively, "HempLime" creates a breathable, solid wall that ensures air filtration while eliminating the risk of mold and rodents, according to Ruth.

Hemp insulation is more energy efficient due to a slow release rate. "Once it's heated inside, the heat transfers to the outside at a rate probably 10 times slower than typical fiberglass insulation," said Daytner, citing expected research outcomes.

"This is an entirely different kind of industry that could grow and provide the same kind of building products that plastic installation might provide," said Ruth.

