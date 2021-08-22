Harrisburg, Pa. – Pandemic regulations about professional and occupational licenses in Pa. previously made it easier for those in a licensed, professional role to maintain a valid license.

Now that these barriers are back in place, due to changes in what powers a governor may have, have brought original regulations back to normal.

The Pa. Department of State has created one-page Occupational Licensure Snapshots with descriptions of licensing requirements for nearly 100 occupations regulated by Pa's 29 professional licensing boards and commissions.

"From certified public accountants to veterinary technicians, Pennsylvania's 900,000 licensed professionals, as well as applicants for new licenses, will find it easy to locate information on their profession's degree, examination and continuing education requirements; initial licensing and renewal fees; and reciprocity policies with other states," said Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid.

"These handy snapshots are part of a continuing effort by the department's Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs to improve the licensing process," Degraffenreid said.

The department has been conducting a multi-year review of Pa's requirements and policies to remove any unnecessary barriers to obtaining licensure and practicing one's profession in the commonwealth.

A new report from the department, 50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirements and Processes, found that Pa's professional and occupational licensing requirements are equivalent to, or less stringent than, those of other states, and its licensing fees are lower than the national average.

"This thorough review of Pennsylvania in comparison to other states shows that we are on pace with the national trend for occupational licensure requirements and, in some cases, our requirements are less burdensome," added Degraffenreid.

In those areas where Pa. exceeded the national average for any requirement, the report recommends that the appropriate state licensing board evaluate the excess requirement to determine if it is necessary to protect public health and safety, and to ensure it does not create an unnecessary barrier to licensure, and employment.

The report and the Occupational Licensure Snapshots were funded as part of a $422,000, three-year grant Pennsylvania received from the U.S. Department of Labor in 2018 to reduce excessive occupational licensing requirements, and explore alternative approaches that maintain public health and safety.

Also, as part of the grant, the Department of State said they are developing a military occupational "crosswalk," which is a framework for converting military duties, skills, training, and certifications to fulfill Pa.'s occupational licensing requirements.

The Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs will use the crosswalk as a tool to create a consistent transition from military to civilian occupational life.

Visit the department's website for more information about professional and occupational licensing in Pennsylvania.