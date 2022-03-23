Several Pa. counties are set to benefit from state grant funding for broadband internet. The funding, designated by the Legislature as a part of the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Program, will improve access to high-speed broadband.

A Centre County business has received a $975,109 grant. Centre WISP Venture Company, (Centre WISP) of State College, will use the funding to expand its high-speed broadband network to include 291 potential service connections by installing a total of 21.6 miles of fiberoptic cable to serve 277 residential and 14 business properties.

The new infrastructure will provide speeds of at least of 250 Mbps download and 250 Mbps upload and maximum speeds of 1 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload.

In Bradford and Lycoming Counties, state funds for broadband expansion will be directed to Claverack Communications and Comcast Cable Communications.

Claverack Communications will receive $955,762 for the construction of wired infrastructure for unserved areas of Asylum, Standing Stone, and Wyalusing Townships.

Comcast Cable Communications will receive $607,494 for the construction of wired infrastructure for unserved areas in Armstrong, Bastress, and Limestone Townships.



