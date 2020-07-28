*Correction: An earlier version of this article carried a headline that erroneously attributed the compliance checks to the PA Liquor Control Board. The PA Liquor control board does not conduct compliance checks, "the PLCB regulates the manufacture, importation, sale, distribution, and disposition of liquor, alcohol, and malt or brewed beverages in the commonwealth." Additionally, the compliance checks are not related to the PLCB's current appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to avoid having to disclose the number of liquor licenses held for auction.

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 1,709 licensed liquor establishments and issued 64 warnings from Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26.

The checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although they have been concentrated on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

The purpose of the checks is to ensure businesses abide by COVID-19 mitigation requirements including social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment's liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.