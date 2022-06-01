Williamsport, Pa. — The former president and CEO of Woodlands Bank was recently inducted into a prestigious club.

Robert E. Forse is one of the PA Bankers Association’s 50+ Year Club's newest members.

The PA Bankers Association is a member-driven trade association comprised of over 120 banks and approximately 100 affiliate members with interests in the commonwealth. The organization provides professional educational seminars, conferences, schools, and other training resources to keep Pennsylvania’s bankers competitive.

“It is great that Pennsylvania Bankers Association has a 50+ Year Club Banking Award that recognizes bankers that have been in the business for a 50 year period regardless of their position(s) at their bank(s). Banking is such an important industry, and it is important to recognize those that devote their entire career to it,” said Forse.

Forse said his first banking role model was his father, who was the President and Chairman of Bank of Central Pennsylvania. When Forse started college, he was unsure of what career path he wanted to follow. He decided to major in economics and realized at the end of his college career that he, too, wanted to go into banking.

Forse started his banking journey as a Dealer Center Collector for First National Trust Bank in 1970. He then went on to be a teller at Bank of Central Pennsylvania while working on obtaining his MBA at Wilkes College.

After completing his MBA, Forse became an assistant branch manager and later a branch manager with First Eastern Bank. After several other banking positions, Forse went on to be a vice president in the Investment Department of Commonwealth Bank.

After holding these positions and going through bank mergers, Forse saw the decline in customer service and the need for a true community bank in Lycoming County. He and a group of entrepreneurs began working on the idea of Woodlands Bank in 1989. After raising more than four million in capital, Woodlands Bank opened its doors in October of 1990 in Loyalsock Township.

Forse was president and CEO of Woodlands Bank from 1990 to 2013. He was Chairman of Woodlands Bank’s Board of Directors until December of 2021 and remains in emeritus status on the Board of Directors.

Through Forse's leadership and mentorship, Woodlands Bank grew from one location with a staff of 10 to eight locations with more than 100 employees serving both Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

Woodlands Bank continues to uphold Forse’s vision of a community bank that delivers personalized service and the latest banking products to individuals and local businesses.

“For someone who has been both a mentor and a friend to me, it is special to see Bob honored in this way," said Jon Conklin, president and CEO of Woodlands Bank.

"His impact on me and my career has been substantial, and his impact on the community banking industry and on our local communities will be lasting. It was an honor for me to be there in person at the PA Bankers Annual Convention to see Bob so deservingly recognized for his impressive career,” Conklin continued.

Forse said he is most pleased that with the help of his wife, children, the bank organizers, original bank officers and staff, investors, and customers, that they were able to form and manage the opening of Woodlands Bank.

