Lycoming County, Pa. — Hikers and walkers will soon see an addition to Rider Park when more than a dozen educational signs are added along the trails.

Keystone Wood Products Association (KWPA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the wood products industry throughout Central Pennsylvania, recently partnered with Rider Park, Trout Run, and the Lycoming County Conservation District (LCCD), Montoursville, to provide educational trail signs.

On Thursday, each organization is set to receive 10-15 signs that cover topics from sustainable forestry, carbon storage, tree species information, local lumber history, and the benefits of using wood products.

“KWPA is always looking for opportunities to educate others on various aspects of the industry,” says Stephanie Phillips-Taggart, executive director of KWPA. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with both Rider Park and the LCCD. We are also thankful for the support of our members, which brought the project to life.”

Inspiration from Allegheny

The idea for the project came about when KWPA board member, Cam Koons, was hiking in the Allegheny National Forest.

“On the trails, I saw informational signs and thought doing something similar in KWPA’s region would be beneficial,” says Koons. “The project took off from there.”

KWPA discussed the idea with Rider Park and its member, the Lycoming County Conservation District. Once the two entities confirmed interest, KWPA enlisted the help of another member — Sun Area Technical Institute in New Berlin.

“KWPA came to me with an idea to make thermally-modified signs in the shape of bird houses,” says Bryan Seward, wood design and technology instructor at Sun Area. “I saw this as an opportunity for my students to obtain design and production experience while working with an innovative product — thermally modified wood.”

Thermally-modified wood is heated to an elevated temperature in the absence of oxygen. Thermal modification, which is a natural process absent of chemicals, turns the wood to a beautiful brown and leaves the wood resistant to water, insects, or fungi, which makes an excellent choice for outdoor use.

“The students enjoyed working with thermally modified wood,” says Seward. “By far, it is the most dimensionally stable product that we have worked with. It did not warp or bow. We added a UV protectant to maintain the color, but you can also do nothing and let it naturalize to a silver patina. The best part is that thermally modified wood can hold up in outdoor settings for decades.”

KWPA members Bingaman and Son Lumber, of Kreamer, and Lewis Lumber Products in Picture Rocks supplied the thermally-modified wood.

“The signs are beautiful and will enhance the Katy Jane Trail at Rider Park,” says Sara Street, Rider Park manager. “We are appreciative of the opportunity to engage our guests with information about our forests.”

Lycoming County Conservation District Manager, Matt Long added, “We are excited to install the educational signs on our hiking trail. We hope this gives community members one more reason to come out and enjoy our amenities.”

In the past, KWPA has partnered with the Williamsport Regional Airport, Taber Museum, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, and the Williamsport Lycoming County Visitors Center to offer educational displays, but this project is different.

“There is value to learning about the impact of the wood products industry while you are standing in the midst of the state’s most valuable resource — the forest,” says Phillips-Taggart.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the production of hardwood lumber and wood product exports. It employs over 60,000 Pennsylvanians and has an annual $39 billion economic impact on the state.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with community organizations who understand the value of our forests and the importance of educating others,” says Koons. “This project would not have been possible without their support.”

