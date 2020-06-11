Williamsport -- The open container restrictions in the City of Williamsport are back into effect after being suspended on May 29, 2020.

On Thursday, Mayor Derek Slaughter issued a proclamation that effectively resumes the city's open container law.

Open containers will not be allowed on streets, sidewalks, alleys, and public "ways," as well as parking areas for private businesses under the jurisdiction of the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Adherence to the ordinance will go into effect Friday, June 12 at 12 a.m.

The mayor said he will "continue to review future possibilities to enhance business throughout Williamsport including possible future events pertaining to this restriction."

The Proclamation reads as follows:

At this time, Mayor Derek Slaughter deems it necessary to resume

enforcement of the City’s open-container restrictions upon streets,

sidewalks, alleys, or public ways of the City, or upon the parking areas of

private shopping centers under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Police

(Article 745.04 and 747.01 of the City’s Ordinances). This will go into effect

at 12:00am on Friday, June 12, 2020. As of that date and time, all of the

City’s open container laws and restrictions will again be enforced, and the

suspension proclamation issued on May 28, 2020 is fully withdrawn.

Mayor Slaughter will continue to review future possibilities to enhance

business throughout Williamsport including possible future events

pertaining to this restriction.