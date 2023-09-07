Mansfield, Pa. — A travel plaza planned for Richmond Township is now making headway after a series of delays.

Originally slated to start construction in Richmond Township in early 2022, the project was then pushed back to early 2023. Construction is still pending, according to township officials and Onvo company vice president of real estate and development Dan Naylor.

The project developer, Onvo, headquartered in Dickson City near Scranton, received approval for the project in late 2021 with initial plans to open late last year. However, construction plans are just now coming together. According to Naylor, the project went out for bid for site development "a few weeks ago," and "within the next few weeks, we anticipate it will be awarded to a contractor."

Richmond Township secretary-treasurer Mary House said that there was a delay in the ingress and egress permitting that is needed before work can begin.

"It's a lengthy process, and they have to now install a third turning lane on the same side of Route 15, which makes sense to help control traffic flow," she said.

PennDOT had originally required a turning lane on the opposite side of the road.

"There's already a traffic signal at Lowe's so they backed off on the third turning lane on the opposite side," House added.

The plaza will be located at the location of the former Great American Oilfield headquarters, 1904 South Main St., Mansfield, just off the bypass and directly across from Blaise Alexander Ford.

Work at the site was originally scheduled to begin at the start of 2022 but was “delayed due to a variety of issues related to conditions over the past couple of years, Naylor said.

Underground gas tanks have been brought into the site awaiting a start to the site work on project, Naylor said, adding “site work will be the next activity you see happening at the location.”

“The plaza will serve truck drivers, commuters and locals with gas, diesel and an 8,000-sqare-foot building which will house a Burger King and an Onvo convenience store. It will feature truck parking, showers, state-of-the-art Bean to Cup coffee machines, a drive thru for the Burger King and EV chargers,” Naylor said.

Naylor said Onvo identified Richmond Township as a good site to place a travel plaza “because we see the potential for growth in the area. We think that the area presents a lot of opportunity for us, and that Onvo is well suited to serve the needs of the travelers, truckers, and residents of the area.”

According to the company website, Onvo was founded in 1988. Onvo — formerly known as Liberty! — is a family business with its roots in Tunkhannock, Montrose County, in northeast Pennsylvania.

As of 2023, Onvo owned at least 40 travel plazas and gas stations, 24 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. Onvo is also a wholesale petroleum distributor for Sunoco and ExxonMobil.

