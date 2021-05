Williamsport, Pa. - Today is the first First Friday of 2021 sponsored by the Lycoming Arts Council.

According to a statement on Facebook, "we won't be able to proceed as planned to close West 4th St. We still encourage you to please make your way downtown to patronize our local shops and restaurants."

All events will be going on except outdoor.

But Milton's First Friday will be happening "rain or shine," according to an event organizer.