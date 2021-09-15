Hanover, Pa. -- Just in case you can't make it to Germany, or at least to a Brauhaus during Oktoberfest, Pennsylvania's own Snyder's of Hanover® and New York craft beer company Captain Lawrence have you covered.

Snyder's of Hanover and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company reunited to blend the iconic flavor of Snyder's of Hanover slow-baked traditional German style pretzels with Captain Lawrence's craft beers to create SnyderBier, the first-ever Snyder's of Hanover pretzel beer collection.

The beer went on sale Sept. 13 at 9 a.m., and will be sold online until supplies last. Pretzel and beer lovers, visit SnyderBier.com to purchase a 16oz, 4-pack of the two unique flavors, Märzen and Frücht, at $14.99.

"With the possibility that Oktoberfest events may need to be canceled or move to virtual for a second year in a row, we wanted to give consumers an easy way to bring the spirit of the festival home," said Rachel Sasser, Director of Marketing, Pretzels, Nuts and Popcorn, Campbell Snacks.

"The mixture of our slow-baked pretzels with Captain Lawrence's refreshing brew is guaranteed to make you want to celebrate Oktoberfest from wherever you are," Sasser said.

The beer collection features two flavors – Pretzel Märzen and Pretzel Frücht. Pretzel Märzen is a Märzen style lager that blends a classic malty taste with elevated notes of slow-baked Snyder's mini pretzels.

A sweet and savory balance, Pretzel Frücht is described as a gose style ale brewed with Snyder's pretzels, passion fruit, and guava. In every sip, you'll taste Snyder's slow-baked traditional German style pretzels, all brewed into one can.

"Our team at Captain Lawrence loves the challenge of pushing the boundaries to create new and exciting flavors our fans will love, so when Snyder's of Hanover reached out to take our partnership a step further, we said game on," said Scott Vaccaro, Captain Lawrence Founder and Brewmaster.

Wondering how you can get your hands on SnyderBier?

Visit SnyderBier.com. Consumers must be 21 years or older to enter the site and order SnyderBier online. SnyderBier will also be available at select retail locations nationwide, while supplies last.

#ProstWithPretzels



