Columbus, Ohio — Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWBI) and Northwest Bank have appointed Louis J. Torchio as President and Chief Executive Officer of both companies, effective August 18, 2022. Mr. Torchio joined Northwest Bank in 2018, most recently serving as Senior Executive Vice President, Retail Lending, and Business Banking.

Mr. Torchio brings over 31 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining Northwest, he held senior leadership and executive committee positions at both large regional and community banks including the former Charter One Bank, Bank One, and Mellon Bank.

At Northwest, Mr. Torchio led the transformation and scaling of the residential lending and indirect lending groups, generating significant fee income and balance sheet growth. He also launched an initiative to further develop and expand the business banking and Small Business Administration lending divisions.

Mr. Torchio is a graduate of Fairmont State University where he earned degrees in Business Administration and Computer Science. In addition, he earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Financial Services Management at Franklin University.

Also effective August 18, William W. Harvey, Jr., who served as interim President and CEO since the passing of Northwest's previous Chairman, President, and CEO Ronald J. Seiffert on May 24, 2022, has taken the position of Chief Operating Officer in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer. Before he was interim President and CEO, Mr. Harvey served for 20 years as Chief Financial Officer. He will continue serving as CFO. Mr. Harvey has been an employee of Northwest since 1996.

Both Torchio and Harvey have been appointed to the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank Board of Directors. Timothy B. Fannin, interim Chairman of the Board of Northwest Bancshares and Northwest Bank since the passing of Mr. Seiffert, will continue acting as Chairman.

Regarding the appointments, Mr. Fannin said: “Lou’s strong familiarity with our organization and depth of industry experience make him the ideal person to lead Northwest Bank into its next era as a growing, successful, and independent financial institution. As we continue to execute our strategic plan, the board of directors and I are excited about what the future holds for Northwest under the extremely capable leadership of Lou, Bill, and the rest of our Northwest executive leadership team.”

“I’m humbled and honored to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Bank,” said Mr. Torchio. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with colleagues across the Bank as we continue our pursuit of excellence for our customers and our team members in every aspect of our organization and work to maximize shareholder return as we remain mindful of our risk profile in an ever-changing economic environment.”

