Watsontown, Pa. - BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform, recently named MoJo Active one of its Elite Agency Partners - a title only given to about 25 other agencies globally.

"It speaks volumes to our capabilities in the ecommerce space," said MoJo Active president Jim Carpenter. "It is a tribute to our entire team’s talent and hard work as well as our clients’ confidence in our work."

"MoJo Active has been an incredible partner to BigCommerce since joining our program several years ago," said Daniel Fertig, Global Director, Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce.

"They’ve earned the confidence of everyone at BigCommerce through creative problem solving and consistent performance. Plus, their customer service, communication, and transparency have made them a favorite with our client success team."

In the past three years, MoJo Active has developed or enhanced several BigCommerce merchant stores, including those for top national and international brands.

Tens of thousands of companies across 150 countries use BigCommerce to create online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, SkullCandy, Sony, and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London.

"This achievement is another indication of our commitment to the BigCommerce platform," said MoJo Active vice president Jared Frank. "We have invested in education, certifications, and business practices surrounding BigCommerce. Now we also have an Elite level of volume on the platform."