Dewart, Pa. -- Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company in Dewart, Pa., is a three-generation, family-owned business that started in 1951 when Max Foust, Sr. began selling fire extinguishers out of a garage.

On Wednesday, the company was recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the Eastern Pennsylvania Family-Owned Small Business of the Year.

“It’s a privilege to recognize the achievements of leading Pennsylvania family-owned small businesses like Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company,” said Steve Dixel, SBA Eastern Pennsylvania Director.

“President Keith Foust and the many family members of the Foust family who have grown SFEC through three generations and 70 years are highly deserving of this award. SBA and our resource partner, Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC), are proud to play a role in helping the business sustain good-paying jobs in the region and impact the Central Pennsylvania economy,” Dixel continued.

Today, the business is led by the second- and third-generation of Fousts: son Keith Foust and grandson Seth Foust. Max Foust's other children, Max Foust, Jr. and Linda Foust-Confer have retired from the business.

The business has 33 employees, two locations, and serves a 20-county area throughout Central Pennsylvania. SFEC provides all manner of fire suppression equipment, rescue equipment, and industrial safety products, as well as OSHA compliance and safety equipment training services to industry, offices, fire departments, non-profits, and many other facilities.

“The company was client number seven at the Small Business Development Center and today we have more than 17,000 clients," said said nominator Steven Stumbris, Director, Bucknell University Small Business Development Center.

"With a record of technical consulting assistance dating back almost three full decades, there can be no stronger demonstration of the sustained value provided by the center to a business; and of the mutual respect between a client and a SBDC than the bond that exists between the Bucknell SBDC and Susquehanna Fire Equipment Company,” Stumbris said.

Bucknell University's Small Business Development Center is a member of the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers’ statewide network and provides confidential no-cost consulting and educational workshops to individuals throughout central Pennsylvania.

The SBDC gives entrepreneurs the knowledge and skills they need to start and grow successful businesses.

“Keith and his team worked quickly and closely with the Bucknell SBDC in 2020 as they applied to the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL) in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maureen Hauck, Assistant Director, Business Consulting Bucknell SBDC.

When the pandemic occurred, business as usual was abruptly “extinguished” – sales declined severely, and SFEC laid off approximately 15 staff (almost half their workforce) due to pandemic restrictions preventing entry to customer locations to service fire protection equipment, according to the SBA.

The company turned to the SBDC and was soon approved for SBA funding through EIDL and PPP, and every employee reported for duty – even if it meant working in new positions and changed conditions. By May of 2020 Keith began to see a “clearing through the smoke” and business slowly began to recover, he said.

“We are grateful for the SBA EIDL program and PPP funding that helped SFEC survive the ‘flames’ of the pandemic,” said Foust.

“It’s an honor to be named SBA’s Eastern Pennsylvania Family-Owned Small Business of the Year. Fifty years ago, as my father Max Sr. began growing the firm, he treated every employee like family because they were! Today we still treat each of our 33 employees like family, not because everyone is, but because it’s the right thing to do,” Foust continued.

While Keith Foust maintains the family nature of the business, he is deeply involved in community service and committed to local fire companies.

Foust serves with the Warrior Run Area Fire Department and its predecessor, West Branch Volunteer Fire Company. Since 1974 he has served as a firefighter, EMT, pump operator, fire lieutenant, and is currently a firefighter/engineer.

SFEC donates to area fire company fundraisers and Foust is a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Watsontown, Sunbury Shriner Club, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Watsonville Business Association, and Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce.

SBA’s Eastern Pennsylvania Family-Owned Small Business of the Year award winner is selected annually from among nominees located across the 40 counties of eastern Pennsylvania. National Small Business Week recognizes the small business community’s contribution to the American economy.

