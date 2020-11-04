Coal Township, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced four new low-interest loan approvals through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) that will provide for business expansion and job creation in three Pa. counties, including Northumberland.

“No matter the challenging circumstances our commonwealth is facing, we continue to make strategic investments in businesses and projects across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf.

In Northumberland, a local catering company was approved for funding through SEDA-Council of Governments.

Hidden Castle Banquets, LLC, was approved for a $75,000, 15-year reset rate loan at 0.75 percent interest to acquire land and construct a parking lot located in Coal Township.

The company, also known as The Springfield Banquet Hall, offers a banquet hall and catering options for special events in the region. The new off-street parking is expected to provide safety and convenience for their guests and provide possible business growth opportunities in the future.

The total cost of $153,693, and Hidden Castle Banquets, LLC will retain two full-time employees as a result of this project.

In 2020, PIDA has approved $34,498,467 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $67,502,442 in private investment and supported 1,148 created and retained full-time jobs.

“These projects will benefit both businesses and their surrounding communities by creating jobs, supporting businesses, and making Pennsylvania a better place to live and work every day,” said Gov. Wolf.