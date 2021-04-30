Good journalism abounds in Northcentral Pa. as the Keystone Media Awards are presented to news organizations across the region

Harrisburg, Pa. – Relevance, integrity, initiative: these are the qualities the Keystone Media Awards – the premier awards for news media in the Commonwealth – recognizes in journalism.

The Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association (PNA) released the winners of 2021 Keystone Media Awards on Thursday, highlighting excellence in journalism in publications across the state.

Publications that serve readers and audiences by "faithfully fulfilling First Amendment rights and responsibilities" were eligible. Nearly 2,600 entries were received from 117 news organizations and judged by journalists in New York.

Morgan Snook, news editor/reporter for NorthcentralPa.com, earned Division I First Place for her news beat reporting on Lycoming County courts. Division I of the Keystone Media Awards includes multi-day publications with a circulation of more than 50,000 readers.

"Instead of focusing on the accused, my coverage equally scrutinizes the actions of the police, prosecutors and defense attorneys. This reporting allowed the public to understand the inner workings of the local justice system – for better or worse," Snook wrote in the award submission.

Snook was judged on the following articles: Defense: Allenwood man charged with child pornography unwittingly clicked spam link; Lawsuit claims prison failed to treat injuries caused by officers' excessive force; Charges dropped against 1 of 5 in Linden group sexual assault case; Williamsport police officer exchanged sex for not filing charges: AG's office; Bail modified for Zeigler couple accused of child abuse; Prosecution to claim sexual frustration motive for Williamsport homicide

Other winners in the Division 1 category include the Philadelphia Inquirer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Spotlight PA, PennLive/Patriot News, The Morning Call (Allentown), and LNP (Lancaster), among others.

Reporter/photographer for NorthcentralPa.com, Brett Crossley, also took a second place and honorable mention for Sports Breaking News/Event Coverage with the Press Enterprise.

A citizen's access to factual, thorough, integrity-based journalism is crucial to the strength of a community. During the peak of the COVID-19 shutdown, reporters were categorized as essential workers, a recognition of value of factual health and safety information to the public.

Readers in northcentral Pa. have access to quality journalism across the region, both in the free content published by NorthcentralPa.com, and in other free and subscription-based news outlets that also garnered 2021 Keystone Awards.

Congratulations to the following news outlets in the region who were honored with a Keystone Media Award:

Division I - Multi-day publications over 50,000 circulation

Spotlight PA

On going news coverage: Second Place; Angela Couloumbis, Ed Mahon, Charlotte Keith

News feature story: Honorable Mention; Joseph Darius Jaafari, Ryan Deto

Graphic Photo Illustration: First Place; Daniel Simmons-Ritchie, Rebecca Moss, Christopher Baxter

Division III - Multi-day publications over 10,000-19,999 circulation

Williamsport Sun-Gazette

Sports Enterprise: First Place; Chris Masse

Sports Feature: Second Place; Mitch Rupert

The Daily Item

Editorial: Second Place; William Bowman

Sports/Outdoor Column: Second Place; John Zaktansky

Feature Story: Second Place; Francis Scarcella, Rob Inglis

Podcast: First Place; Kurt Ritzman, Todd Hummel, Dave Hilliard

Diversity: First Place; Eric Scicchitano, Rick Dandes, Justin Strawser

Centre Daily Times

Sports beat reporting: First Place; Parth Upadhyaya

Sports Feature Photo: Second Place; Abbey Drey

Sports Action Photo: First Place; Abbey Drey

Features Videos: First Place; Abbey Drey

Press Enterprise

Sports Feature Photo: First Place; Jimmy May

Sports Breaking News Coverage: First Place; Jimmy May, Dan Reilly, Marc Malkoskie

Sports Breaking News/Event Coverage: Second Place; Jimmy May, Marc Malkoskie, Brett Crossley, Dan Reilly

Sports Breaking News/Event Coverage: Honorable mention; Jimmy May, Justin Beiter, Brett Crossley, Arthur Dowell

News Event Photo: Second Place; Jimmy May

News Event Photo: Honorable Mention; Jimmy May

Special Section: Honorable Mention; Shawn Stair, Shannon Flynn

Division IV - Multi-day publications Under 10,000 circulation

The Daily Review

Investigative Reporting: Honorable Mention; Brianne Ostrander

News Feature Story: Second Place; Brianne Ostrander

Sports Enterprise: Second Place; Brian Fees

Division V - Weekly general news publications over 6,000 circulation

The Centre County Gazette

Investigative Reporting: First Place; Vincent Corso

News Feature Story: Honorable Mention; Vincent Corso

Editorial: First Place; Bernie Oravec

News Page Design: First Place; Kerry Webster, Beth Wood, Mark Brackenberry

Sports Page Design: First Place; Kerry Webster, Beth Wood, Mark Brackenberry

Mountain Home

Sports/Outdoor Column: First Place; Kerry Gyekis

Sports/Outdoor Column: Second Place; Gayle Morrow

Feature Story: First Place; David O'Reilly

Personality Profile: Second Place; Michael Capuzzo

Feature Photo: Second Place; Bernadette Chiaramonte

Photo Story/Essay: Second Place; Gwen Button, Gayle Morrow

Headline Writing: Second Place; Staff

Division VI - Weekly general news publications under 6,000 circulation

The Wellsboro Gazette