Williamsport, Pa. – On this date four years ago, the current team of NCPA Media, LLC, took over operations at Northcentralpa.com (NCPA) with an idea to grow coverage and provide needed news reporting for the residents of the region.

One of the founding partners of NCPA Media LLC, Jerry Frear Jr., had a keen understanding of the changing world. Traditional print and broadcast news is disappearing, sometimes at alarming rates. People are consuming more and more news, information, and entertainment through digital means, while younger generations are using smartphones almost exclusively for all forms of information and entertainment.

Four years later, NCPA has grown: we have added staff, increased news and event coverage, increased advertising revenue, watched our following on social media grow by 117% and visits to our website increase by over 300%.

NCPA is now one of the most trusted, independently and locally owned news sources in the region. We deliver this to our readers every day with a small staff of hardworking writers, free of charge.

Unfortunately, NCPA’s founding visionary is no longer with us. Jerry Frear passed away suddenly on April 2. While the partners and staff have mourned our loss, we’ve continued on in the way he envisioned. He would have been disappointed had we not. NCPA quickly found out that many others would have been disappointed as well, as community leaders and business owners came forward to ensure NCPA would continue the endeavor.

NCPA is committed to continuing our mission to deliver timely, relevant news, provide event coverage, and community information to our readers in 12 counties in northcentral Pa. We look ahead to growing our staff and the ability to cover more stories and reach more readers in innovative ways.

If you have story ideas about interesting people, businesses, or programs throughout our region, we encourage you to reach out. Our readers often help us uncover the stories that characterize the beautiful and unique elements that make northcentral Pa. so special.

To the hundreds of thousands of people who log onto NorthcentralPa.com every month, we hope you continue to find our site informative and entertaining.

To our sponsors and advertisers, we thank you for your support and confidence in the power of both informative storytelling and digital advertising. To explore ways to become involved with NCPA Media LLC, reach out to our team at sales@northcentralpa.com.

Here’s to another four years. We hope you enjoy them with us.

