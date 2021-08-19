Loganton, Pa. - Following its ground breaking on May 26, Nicholas Meat LLC has chosen Quandel Construction Group, Inc. as the construction management firm that will oversee the development of its Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF), the first of its kind in the United States.

The new facility will feature waste-to-energy technology and advanced wastewater treatment, allowing the facility to reuse water and generate energy from biogas.

“We’re very excited to bring Quandel on as the construction management firm for this project,” said Brian Miller, Director of Sustainability at Nicholas Meat.

“They bring to the project decades of experience in the construction of water and wastewater treatment facilities. We believe Quandel is the right company to help us execute this environmentally conscious project that will bring many benefits to the company and community. Completion of the SRF will be the most meaningful thing we can do to demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable Sugar Valley," Miller said.

The SRF will be equipped with anaerobic digesters that create renewable energy. The process takes place within a closed environment that contains greenhouse gases and odors, and digested solids become nutrient-rich fertilizer for farmland.

“Committed to leading, making a difference and building a better future, this project allows Nicholas Meat to positively impact the community and its residents through an advanced wastewater treatment facility with waste-to-energy technology that will provide a quality source of water,” said Mark Salak, Quandel Project Executive. “We are excited to partner with Nicholas Meat to make this happen for the community and the company."

Quandel will provide oversight of the entire project that will include site work, buildings, anaerobic digesters that generate biogas, wastewater treatment facilities, and ancillary equipment.

Quandel also will be responsible for soliciting and hiring the necessary subcontractors to perform the work and will provide full-time, onsite supervision of those subcontractors.

“A project of this magnitude shows the innovative economy within Pennsylvania and the commitment of sustainability in food processing and the construction industry,” Salak continued. “The SRF not only brings technology to Pennsylvania that will serve as a model throughout the meat processing industry, but it also demonstrates the role agriculture plays in building a strong economy in our state. The construction of the Sustainable Resource Facility is an example of how our food processing can be more sustainable," Salak added.

Quandel has been involved with numerous water and wastewater treatment facilities, completing many projects within the public sector.

In the private sector, they have provided management oversite during construction of a new wastewater treatment facility for a food processing facility.

Initial contracts totaling $8 million dollars have been awarded to Pennsylvania-based companies R.C. Bowman Inc. for the site work and Glenn O. Hawbaker for the retaining walls. Site work is currently under way.

The construction project is expected to take 24 months to complete and cost an estimated $50 million, which is funded solely by Nicholas Meat LLC.