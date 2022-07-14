Milton, Pa. — A new yoga studio is coming to Milton and bringing opportunities for community and wellness to the wider region.

Salamander Yoga and Wellness Studio will hold a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, August 5 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the studio location on Front Street in Milton's historic downtown.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, co-hosted by the Bucknell Small Business Development Center, will take place at 5:00 p.m. and will be followed by refreshments and music from 5-7:00 p.m. inside the newly renovated 2000-square-foot studio space.

The owner of the studio, Emma Downey, is an alumni of Bucknell University and originally from California. She is passionate about how yoga can improve mental and physical health, as well as foster community and belonging.

“Yoga can help regulate our nervous system, allow us to respond to the world in more gentle ways, and encourage friendship and community,” Downey said. “It’s my goal to make the studio a hub of wellness and community in Milton and the surrounding area.”

The studio looks to engage beginners and anyone who is unsure how or why they should practice. They plan to offer a 6-week workshop series for beginners to teach them the foundations of yoga poses and give people a chance to get individualized advice on how they can make different poses work for their bodies and needs.

Yoga can appeal to people for a wide range of reasons, according to Downey. "Yoga is so many things. It can be movement and stretching, which is what most people think of when they hear 'yoga,' but it can also be sitting still, it can be mindful breathing, or journaling, or even walking. The key thing is to find what resonates with you and then slip it into your daily life," Downey said.

Salamander Yoga and Wellness Studio plans to offer a variety of yoga classes beginning on Monday, August 8. Class offerings range from traditional to modern—vinyasa, chair yoga, beginner-specific classes, yin yoga, hatha yoga, and more—to ensure people of any level and experience can enjoy the extraordinary benefits of yoga.

The yoga instructors and staff members are all professionally trained and certified to ensure students receive safe, trauma-informed, and age-appropriate direction during their classes.

The studio will also offer monthly sound bath meditations, educational workshops, and other events to engage the broader community.

The studio focuses upon "holistic well-being in all aspects of life, not just physical fitness," Downey said.

