New Trail Brewing Co, based out of Williamsport and Lancaster, Pa., has received two marketing honors in the 2022 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) out of an international pool spanning five regions of the world.

New Trail was awarded a "Platinum Crushie" for Best Brand Identity/Unique Logo Design and a "Gold Crushie" for Best Can Design/Best Beer Series for their State Park Series.

“We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category,” said CBMAs Co-Founder Jim McCune, “More than 500 Judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year. Critiquing nearly 40 Categories for each of 5 Global Regions. The Judges had it tough, they really had to split hairs!”

To take a look at the wide range of entries, find all winning entries in the CBMAs 2022 Winners Gallery.

This season saw an expansion of the judges panel, with a jump from 300 to 500 industry professionals in over 24 countries.

The CBMAs was established in 2019 to recognize achievement in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. The only program of its kind, it focuses specifically on artistic and creative brand marketing within the craft beer industry.

For its third year, the CBMAs accepted entries from around the globe, from five regions. A total of 250 awards were presented to winning brewers, designers, and marketing agencies. This year's total came to 89 Platinum Crushie winners, 135 Gold Crushie winners and 26 Global Crushie winners.

