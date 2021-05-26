Williamsport, Pa. - Front line workers in almost every industry have been impacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many businesses have taken the time to recognize and thank front liners for their efforts to help keep life running as smoothly as possible for us.

New Trail Brewing Company, located at 240 Arch St., Building 18, Williamsport, is the latest local business to step forward.

"If you have served or are serving currently as an essential worker, we would like to thank you by inviting you to our 'Front Line Worker Happy Hour,'" said a post released on Facebook by New Trail Brewing Company.

New Trail Brewing will be offering a free 10 oz beer for front line workers.

According to manager Kyleigh Garbrick, New Trail will be selling Leo's Pizza of Williamsport all day, and donating those proceeds to benefit the 'Leo's Feed the Community' initiative.

"Since he has done so much for everyone," according to Garbrick.

The happy hour will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

An identification card, badge, or other proof of employment will be required to participate.