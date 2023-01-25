Automation and electronics students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have a valuable new tool at their disposal, thanks to a partnership with a renowned industrial software provider.

Canary, a Corporate Tomorrow Maker, has donated its Historian time-series database for industrial automation. Valued at $1.98 million, the database will be accessed by students seeking associate and baccalaureate degrees in electronics & computer engineering technology and robotics & automation.

The Canary system is designed to help companies maximize the value of their process data.

“Machine learning and artificial intelligence are important technologies impacting many career areas,” said Jeffrey L. Rankinen, associate professor of electronics and computer engineering technology. “We are adding machine learning and AI instruction to our automation courses. Machine learning and AI work best when a large historical data set is available. Canary’s database is the best-in-class software that allows for efficient and fast storage and retrieval of industrial time-series data. Students will experience an enterprise-level product used by companies that incorporate machine learning and AI in their processes.”

“We are thrilled to receive Canary’s generous donation,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, senior corporate relations director. “Its software will be an asset to our students in several hands-on courses related to automation and electronics. We are very grateful for Canary’s dedication to our tomorrow makers.”

“Canary Labs strongly supports use of our software in educational settings to enhance the future of industrial automation. We believe Penn College’s automation and electronics programs are an excellent fit for our Historian time-series database. It’s a win to invest in the next generation of engineers to build familiarity with our technology,” said Gary Stern, president of Canary.

Canary’s gift will be reflected on the college’s Donor Wall, with the company being inducted into the Millionaires Society (recognizing gifts of $1 million or more) in 2023.

