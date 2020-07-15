Breaking news 2020

Governor Wolf is expcted to announce today at 3:30 p.m. new measures on Pa. restaurants, bars, and gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state due to a recent increase in cases.

Erie News Now reports that restrictions will prohibit bars from conducting operations unless they offer sit-down, dine-in meals. Alcohol sales and indoor gatherings of more than 25 will be affected. 

Restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity, and nightclubs will be prohibited, according to the report. 

