Governor Wolf is expcted to announce today at 3:30 p.m. new measures on Pa. restaurants, bars, and gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state due to a recent increase in cases.
Erie News Now reports that restrictions will prohibit bars from conducting operations unless they offer sit-down, dine-in meals. Alcohol sales and indoor gatherings of more than 25 will be affected.
Restaurants will be limited to 25% capacity, and nightclubs will be prohibited, according to the report.
Watch NorthcentralPa.com on Facebook for the annoucement. We will report the full details as they become available.