Forskville, Pa. — New owners are taking over the beloved High Knob Inn in Forksville, Sullivan County, a restaurant in operation for over 80 years.

Now entering retirement, the previous owners, siblings Cynthia McCarthy and Pat Hobbs, ran the business for 43 years, but the Inn has been in the family for even longer. McCarthy's grandmother, Frances Novak, bought the bar in 1955, sixty-seven years ago.

Before the Hobbs family, there were five or six owners, according to McCarthy. The building was constructed in 1936.

The High Knob Inn brings in a wide range of people: local regulars, out-of-towners passing through, hikers on the way to World's End, biker clubs, and more.

For McCarthy and her family, the people and the atmosphere make the place special. As an owner, McCarthy liked "meeting people from all over. People that are interesting," she said.

“We’re kind of like a hidden gem. Nice little quaint spot, kind of hidden," McCarthy said of the family-centered restaurant.

New owners, Collin Linn, Allison Linn and Clint Varner, are planning some changes to the business while also maintaining its traditions.

The long-time staff will remain, as well as the menu favorites and home-style cooking—but with healthier options added.

The biggest change to come is the addition of an outdoor dining and entertainment area in Summer 2023. The owners also look to extend night hours on weekends in the summer. A live music schedule is coming, but the first performance by Alan Foust is already set for Friday, Nov. 25.

Other additions may include theme nights and activities.

The owners decided to take on the new venture out of "love for the area," said Allison, who manages a number of vacation properties in Sullivan County. "We're just going to improve upon what's already been working really well up there."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.