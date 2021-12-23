Loyalsock Twp., Pa. – Last Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of Stellant Systems. The manufacturing facility will bring new jobs and an economic boost to Lycoming county.

Stellant Systems is located at 1050 Westminster Dr. in Loyalsock Township at the former site of L3 Harris Electron Devices and Narda Microwave Divisions. Stellant Systems acquired the property in Oct. 2021 and quickly began preparing for their grand opening.

According to the company, the new location will have 174 employees and offer an average employee salary of $68,000 plus benefits. They are currently accepting applicants and those interested can apply on the website.

Stellant Systems is specialized in the manufacturing of microwave devices for ground-based, airborne and satellite communications, industrial and medical equipment and radar. They are the only U.S. supplier of traveling-wave tubes (TWTs), traveling-wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs).

"From protecting America’s soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen to providing critical cancer treatments, to ensuring our customers can communicate consistently, securely or from across the solar system, Stellant Systems helps our customers meet a wide variety of mission needs," reads the description on the company's website.

Stellant Systems has more than 800 employees across its three facilities in Torrance, California; Folsom, California; and here in Williamsport.