Williamsport, Pa. – Keyonna Henderson, originally of Philadelphia, fulfilled one of her career goals this past weekend when her salon opened its doors in Williamsport on Saturday.

Keezy Styles Hair Salon opened to the public at 1217 West Fourth Street. Owning and operating her own salon has been on Henderson’s mind since she was 11 years old and she was finally able to witness her work and training come full circle.

Henderson reminisced on the days she would use her younger sister as her hair model to learn and practice new things on growing up.

Henderson, who attended Empire Beauty School in 2011 said she wanted to polish her talents across the board. “I’ve always known how to braid but I just wanted to learn different things. I love helping people and I love doing hair” she said.

When asked how it feels to be a first-time business owner Henderson says, “It means actually a lot to me. I’m a person that cares about people. I like to see people excited, I like to see people happy about feeling better. I’ve seen people happy after they leave my chair. I like to go above and beyond to make people happy and to make their day.”

Although Henderson knew this day would come, she still made sure to be as prepared as possible before making her big jump.

“It did take me some time, I’m always a person that sits back and likes to get more educated before I go on my own. I worked in a few salons up here and this year actually made me realize how many clients I have. A lot of my clients have been telling me ‘girl you got it, just do it’” she said. “I would say yeah my time will come but this year for some reason it just made me go right at it.”

Henderson invites all new clients to come and experience Keezy Styles and said customer satisfaction will always be priority number one. “You can expect that I’ll be pretty peachy, I’m all for the customer. You can expect great customer service with great quality.”

Keezy Styles is located at 1217 West Fourth Street next to the Dollar General.