Harrisburg, Pa. – Our economy is not out of the woods yet, according to state Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier, who said $4 million in Industry Partnership grants are available to help.

According to the department, the funding will encourage collaboration among businesses to upskill workers to meet the growing demand for goods and services and compete in the global economy.

"Industry Partnership grants are an investment in Pennsylvania businesses, workers, and our communities," said Berrier.

"These grants provide a unique opportunity for businesses in the same industry sectors to work together to identify and solve shared workforce needs in their regions. These partnerships will build stronger, more competitive industries, create good jobs for our workers and strengthen the commonwealth's economy," Berrier said.

The Industry Partnership program requires businesses within a targeted industry to collaborate and strengthen their respective businesses through training initiatives, recruitment strategies, raising career awareness, and addressing industry-specific challenges.

L&I will award grants up to $250,000 each to eligible applicants including local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary educational organizations, labor organizations, business associations, and economic development entities.

Additional details and the grant application can be found on L&I's website.

Grant applications are due by 4:00 PM Oct. 22, 2021.