Williamsport, Pa. — To support the vitality of local, independently owned businesses throughout Lycoming County, 7 Mountains Media is awarding three new grants.

A total of $30,000 will be awarded to three different locally owned Lycoming County businesses, $10,000 each, according to the company.

The 7 Mountains Media Business Grant is intended to help businesses using radio advertising, digital marketing, videography, photography website development, creative services, and more.

“Independently owned and operated businesses bring vitality to our communities," said Sean O’Mealy, regional market manager. "They provide meaningful jobs and foster economic growth. We believe our Local Business Grant will help to support and bring awareness to the future of Lycoming County owned businesses.”

In order to qualify, businesses must be:

Non-franchise

Operating for a year or longer

Locally owned, operated, and originating from Lycoming County

Employs between three and 50 people

For-profit

The application, found here, is open Aug. 1 - Aug. 30.

A Pennsylvania-based media company, 7 Mountains Media owns and operates radio stations throughout the state, including WLYC Bigfoot Country Legends 93.7 in Williamsport, Bigfoot Country 98.3/106.5, Hanna 92.3/106.1 and Pop radio in Bloomsburg. In addition, 7 Mountains Media specializes in website creation, graphic design, digital marketing, videography, and photography.

To learn more and to apply for the 7 Mountains Media Local Business Grant, visit bigfootlegendspa.com or email Sean O’Mealy at Sean@7mountainsmedia.com.

