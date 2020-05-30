Oval, Pa. -- Hutchinson Companies, LLC, a real estate development headquartered in Williamsport, celebrated the grand opening of a new Dollar General at 149 Mountain View Lane on Wednesday, despite limitations from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The company employed over a dozen local contractors to construct the building from October, 2019, to March, 2020.

“They had to delay opening due to COVID-19, but the store is opening earlier than their original opening date of August 2020,” said Hutchinson Companies, LLC Senior Vice President Gabriel A. Hutchinson.

The approximately 15 new jobs brought to the area by the new store are welcome as unemployment throughout the nation soars.

“We are proud to have built this Dollar General so the retailer could create new jobs which are so needed right now,” added Hutchinson.

The 9,100 square foot building is significantly different from other recent retail builds, featuring a pitched roof, stone interior, and a hitching post for horses for the convenience of Amish patrons.

“The store is much different aesthetically than the typical flat-roofed and metal siding that people expect from new retail construction,” said Hutchinson.

One community resident is embracing the construction’s rustic style. On the Facebook group Nippenose Valley, Tim Lorson said, “It’s one of the nicest [Dollar] Generals that I’ve seen.” He added, “I think they are definitely trying to make it look like it fits into the scenery.”

“My father George had the vision for the building’s architecture and we are really grateful that area residents are embracing it,” said Hutchinson. His father, George A. Hutchinson, serves as president and CEO of the company, which has built over 60 retail stores of this kind in Pennsylvania and New York.